First supermoon of 2021: See the Pink Moon light up the night sky this month

by: Natasha Anderson/WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — You can see the “Pink Moon” light up the night sky this month.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Pink Moon rises on the night of Monday, April 26. It is the first supermoon of 2021.

It will reportedly be visible after sunset, reaching peak illumination at 11:33 p.m. EST.

If you’re interested in getting the best view, the Almanac says you should find an open area and watch the moon as it rises just above the horizon. Experts say this is the point at which it will appear the biggest.

Pink moss phlox (Getty Images)

The Pink Moon won’t actually appear pink in hue. The Almanac reports that the moon will be golden in color near the horizon and fade to bright white as it glides overhead.

The Pink Moon reportedly got its name because it corresponded with the early springtime bloom of the wildflower phlox subulata, commonly known as “moss pink.”

There will be two supermoons in 2021, the Old Farmer’s Almanac reports. The second one will occur on May 26.

