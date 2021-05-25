Flexible work hours is employees top Priority

A stack of receipts beside a laptop. (Pexels / Pixabay)

HOUSTON (CW39) – A new survey from Business.org found people 25 and older think flexible work hours as their top work priority. Worker say the ability to work from home and flexible work schedules are important to employees as they return to office settings.

The group asked American workers the way their workplace benefits have changed since the pandemic began and what they’ll be looking for when returning to the office.

80% of people said their benefits package directly helps them be more productive.

Only 73% of women feel supported by their benefits package, versus 91% of men.
