Flight attendants train in self-defense to combat unruly passengers

CW39

by: Adrienne Bankert,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Amid a rise in violent encounters with unruly passengers on flights, some flight attendants may be getting some training in hand-to-hand combat.

Most of the altercations arise from passengers refusing to comply with federal mask rules. 

“Those incidents…are the highest and most concentrated number that we’ve ever seen — over 3,000. Over 1,900 of those 3,000 were because people refuse to wear masks,” according to travel expert Peter Greenberg.

Greenberg says that aside from tension surrounding the pandemic, alcohol has also been a contributing factor for the violence.

“Here’s the interesting development, in a major part of those cases, what was the contributing factor? Alcohol. So, you have passengers drunk, already on the plane, and at altitude, gee, what can go wrong? Well, everything can go wrong,” said Greenberg.

Andrew Feldman, a spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants says in addition to the day-to-day work of flight attendants, breaking up fights has, unfortunately, become another part of their job. He says training in taking down an unruly passenger started after the terror attacks of 9/11.

“We actually think [self-defense training] should be mandatory right now,” Feldman told NewsNationNow.com “They’re voluntary, but we do think they should be mandatory. And look, they’re coming back right at the right time because we are seeing unprecedented levels of unruly passengers in the air.”

Self-defense expert Jennifer Cassetta says hand-to-hand combat is definitely an option, but should not be the first.

“Practicing situational awareness, being able to set boundaries and communicate them powerfully, de-escalate — if possible. Then the physical self-defense comes in,” said Cassetta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss