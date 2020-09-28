Flood Proof Your Car

HOUSTON (CW39) — A Hurricane Harvey survivor lost her car to flood waters, but now she’s helping others make sure that never happens to them. Shannon LaNier gets a live demonstration of how her ClimaGuard technology could save your vehicle from being destroyed by high water. ClimaGuard creator, Rahel Abraham, says she developed this product to help people avoid the headache, anxiety and difficulties that come along with replacing a car due to flooding.

Watch as this Tesla is zipped up in a giant bag.

ClimaGuard can also be used to protect items in your home. Watch this demo…

Rahel Abraham shares lessons learned during Hurricane Harve