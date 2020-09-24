Flood Proof Your Home

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s still hard to believe nearly 155,000 homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey costing billions of dollars in repairs. It’s no secret that a lot of houses in the Houston area flood, but now there’s a company helping keep your home high and dry, Shannon Lanier went LIVE today to show you a new product on the market that may just take away your flooding fears.

Here is our exclusive interview with Tasha Fuller, the CEO and Co-Founder of FloodFrame USA.

Shannon also spoke with a West Houston homeowner about the Hurricane Harvey experience that caused him to install the FloodFrame at his home.