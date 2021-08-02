Florida neighborhood offering $500 reward for information on deer found with arrow through neck

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors in one Florida neighborhood want answers after finding multiple deer shot with arrows.

According to Nancy Bloch, members of the East Lake community in Pinellas County have put up a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot the deer.

Bloch, who shared photos of the deer with WFLA, said she contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, too. “They are aware and they are stepping up their surveillance.”

One doe has been seen with an arrow through the neck. The other doe has an arrow through her leg, and has a fawn in tow.

“The deer cannot speak for themselves and we need to speak up for the deer,” Bloch said. “They may not be able to be rehabbed, they may need to be put down, but we need to figure out who did this and stop them ASAP.”

Bloch’s neighbors have also reached out to FWC. The agency, however, has yet to issue a response.

