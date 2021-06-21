Florida woman discovers nearly $1 billion in her bank account

by: Olivia Steen, WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Julia Yonkowski went to her local Chase Bank in Florida over the weekend to withdraw some money, but she wanted to check her balance first.

According to the bank receipt she received in Largo on Saturday, Yonkowski had $999,985,855.94 in her account.

Saying she was shocked is an understatement.

“Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery, but I was horrified,” she said.

She originally went to the ATM to grab $20.

“When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said, ‘We’ll give you the $20 but that’ll cause an overdraft and you will be charged’ and I said, ‘Oh, just forget it,'” she said.

She hasn’t touched her account since Saturday night.

“I know I’ve read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it, and I wouldn’t do that anyway because it’s not my money,” she said.

Yonkowski also said she worries that her own money could be compromised.

“It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know, I don’t know what to think,” she said.

Since becoming a temporary billionaire, she’s tried several times to reach out to Chase Bank.

“I just can’t get through. I get tied up with their automated system, and I can’t get a person,” she said.

WFLA also reached out to Chase Bank, but no one was available to speak on Sunday.

Yonkowski said she planned to go to the bank first thing Monday morning in hopes of clearing everything up.

