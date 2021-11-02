Foggy Tuesday morning, Sunshine by the afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Happy Tuesday and happy first week of November! With temperatures bottoming out most dense fog is being seen to the south and southwest of the Houston metro with a few 1/4 mile observations very early Tuesday morning.
Though the satellite imagery suggests this is quite patchy and isolated, a small dense fog advisory is not needed. Any fog there is should dissipate by 10 am as we get some early morning sun.
Otherwise sunshine and clouds mixed, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s again along with fair weather. Deeper into tonight, though, things start to change. Rather than a relatively clear night, clouds are likely to increase ahead of an oncoming cold front.
The clouds will keep humidity and low temperatures up a little more – more like upper 50s and lower 60s than upper 40s into the 50s.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Survey: Gen Z identifies top 5 game charactersPrincess Peach, a pal of Mario and Luigi, is only recognized 79% of the time.
- World Series notebook: Astros’ Baker appreciates bench; Bregman to stay in 7-spotAstros manager Dusty Baker appreciates his star players. At this time of the year, he’s also a big fan of his role players. Baker likens his bench players to a third-down running back in football or a sixth man in basketball.
- Why are World Series games so long, and can it be fixed?Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball’s most important games of the year. The first five Series games averaged 3 hours, 41 minutes, up from 3:37 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win over Tampa Bay last year.
- World Series TV viewers for Braves-Astros up 37% for Game 3Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over visiting Houston in Game 3 on Friday drew a 6.1 rating, 16 share and 11,232,000 viewers on Fox.
- Houston Happens – Local sneaker artist paints custom Astros kicks LIVE in studio, Subaru Park achieves zero landfill status, World Series Weather, and moreHOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning Crush City! You’re in store for a very special Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. We are getting ready for Game 6 of the World Series. Joining Maggie LIVE in studio is local sneaker artist Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole Customs. He will be painting Astros sneakers LIVE […]