Foggy Tuesday morning, Sunshine by the afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Happy Tuesday and happy first week of November! With temperatures bottoming out most dense fog is being seen to the south and southwest of the Houston metro with a few 1/4 mile observations very early Tuesday morning.

Though the satellite imagery suggests this is quite patchy and isolated, a small dense fog advisory is not needed. Any fog there is should dissipate by 10 am as we get some early morning sun.

Otherwise sunshine and clouds mixed, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s again along with fair weather. Deeper into tonight, though, things start to change. Rather than a relatively clear night, clouds are likely to increase ahead of an oncoming cold front.

The clouds will keep humidity and low temperatures up a little more – more like upper 50s and lower 60s than upper 40s into the 50s.

