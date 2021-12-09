The entire family is encouraged to drive by and receive free food and drinks

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The season of giving continues. Missouri City will be hosting a drive-thru food event on Saturday Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until food runs out.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Headquarters on 3849 Cartwright Rd. The entire family is encouraged to drive by and receive free food and drinks.

Missouri City partnered with several sponsors to host this event including Open Hearts and Savant Energy. The city encourages people to come early and remain in their cars. This is just one of several events the city is hosting for members of the community.

For more information log on to their website.