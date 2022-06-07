HOUSTON (KIAH) – While school is out, a non-profit organization is partnering with local schools, churches, and local elected officials to ensure every child has a meal during the summer.

The organization is called “No Kid Hungry”. The national organization works to end child hunger in America by strengthening food resources in local communities.

The non-profit provides funding and strategic assistance. Mia Medina with “No Kid Hungry” says about one in four kids in Texas experience food insecurity and it can look different for every family.

“I think that all kids deserve a happy and hunger-free summer. I think that a lot of communities are continuing to struggle with the effects of the pandemic given that you know – that was a strain on a lot of our communities,” said Mia Medina, Program Manager for “No Kid Hungry”.

Medina says when kids don’t get enough nutrition from their meals there are short and long-term health challenges.

You can text “Food” or “Comida” to 304304 to find a food resource or summer feeding program near you. They also recommend checking with your local food bank.