Food Truck Friday: “Three Sisters Cajun Specialtz”

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s time to get spicy with “Three Sisters Cajun Specialtz” food truck. CW39’s Shannon LaNier met with the owner Sheila to discover how a food truck is a good alternative to a brick and mortar restaurant. Plus they reveal how they were able to start their business in a down economy.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

On their website Three Sisters Cajun Specialtz says…

Our founder Shelia Frank is a native Houstonian, born and raised in Texas. Michael is a native Lake Charles, LA resident. Both of them lived in Texas for more than 30 years before moving to Lawrenceville, Georgia. Coming from Houston where the summer is always scorching, shaved ice has been their lifesaver. Three Sisters Cajun Specialtz website

On their first summer in Georgia way back 1998, they looked for a shaved ice retailer to quench their thirst. To their dismay, they could not find a shaved ice hut anywhere in the Atlanta area. This inspired them to start their own business, and in 2004, they purchased their first red, shaved ice trailer, located about ½ mile from their brick and mortar location.

They were only opened for about 2 months when the county considered them as peddlers and asked them to move their trailer because they were on wheels. The only way that they could stay in that location was to build a permanent building. Their solution to this dilemma was to rent a space at the 1495 Duluth Highway where they opened the first-ever gourmet shaved ice store in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

This location inside a shopping center was a great one, and they are so pleased that their customers from the little red trailer remembered their name and chose to patronize the new locale. Thanks to all their fellow neighbors in Lawrenceville, Duluth, and the surrounding cities within Gwinnett County for making their dream a reality and for loving their shaved ice as much as they did.

They relocated the business to Crosby, Texas where they started again as a shaved ice store. After their first summer, they decided that they wanted to stay open year-round. They then started selling fried wing baskets, fried fish, and shrimp baskets. As time went on, their menu grew and so did their business. They are now a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner establishment.

They changed their name from Three Sisters Gourmet Shaved Ice to Three Sisters Cajun Specialtz in 2018 to encompass their full dessert and food menus.