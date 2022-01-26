How to Start Your Own SMB

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Since the start of the pandemic, many Americans have taken the leap and set up their own businesses Small to Midsize Businesses (SMBs) – whether for some extra income or because they found themselves out of work and needed a source of income.

One insurance price comparison site has seen a 1,471% increase in applications for business insurance for startups.

The infographic above reveals the most popular startup per state since the start of the global pandemic.

One business insurance marketplace saw a 1,471% increase in applications for startups in the 12 months following the pandemic outbreak.

Food trucks and e-commerce businesses were the most commonly launched around the U.S., along with the likes of online personal trainers, takeout restaurants, mental health therapists, private online tutors and food delivery services.

Gas stations, fish farms and pet sitting businesses were some of the more surprising popular startups.

How to startup a food truck in Texas and Houston

Here is a checklist to get started:

Contact your local health department to obtain the necessary licenses to operate a mobile food truck. Required licenses include food manager identification license, food manager’s license, food handler’s license and vending license. attend licensing classes, complete exam and pay licensing fees.

Obtain a list of acceptable foods you can prepare and sell from a mobile food truck from the health department. Create a food plan that includes a list of food items prepared in the truck and items prepared in your home or commercial kitchen. In most states, approval of this plan by the health department is necessary for you to sell food to the public.

Apply for a business license through your local small business administration office or county clerk’s office. Apply for an employer identification number through the internal revenue service to use on tax forms and other business documents.

Purchase a mobile food truck or truck that can be modified to fit all kitchen equipment such as a small refrigerator, fryer, grill and storage space. Contact the health department to learn more about required truck dimensions, acceptable kitchen equipment and safety items, such as fire extinguishers or ventilation requirements.

Contact local restaurants, communal kitchen managers, schools and other public places that offer small businesses the use of commercial kitchen space for preparing food.

Complete a health inspection of your mobile food truck by contacting the health department to set up an appointment.

Click here for a list of fees related to getting permits and licenses from the City of Houston. Remember that you’ll need to get additional permitting and licensing from different counties and cities.