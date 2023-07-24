HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston, the fourth largest city in the country, is estimated to have more stray and abandoned animals on the streets than any other city in the United States. Animals are suffering because of it. Now a new documentary hopes to change that.

For over 20 years, animal advocates, philanthropists, and volunteers, Tena Lundquist Faust, and Tama Lundquist have made that much needed change, their mission. To save as many animals as possible, that are suffering on the streets is their purpose as co-presidents of Houston PetSet. They’ve raised millions of dollars to support their cause and the purpose of their mission.

Now, their efforts and those of others they know in the community are being captured in the powerful and inspiring documentary, For the Animals, which follows their journey as they work to combat the stray dog epidemic in Houston. Through their tireless work, they are showing that it only takes one person to make a difference.

CW39 news anchor Sharron Melton talked to these amazing animal advocates for this extended interview. They talk about the “For the Animals” documentary, which debuts this week. They talk about what the need for the community’s involvement to change the plight of animals. Also, how you can see this important documentary, and get involved to help save these animals to assist in making sure no other animals suffers ever again.

Both Tena and Tama continue to dedicate their lives to improving the lives of companion animals. Working together as co-presidents of Houston PetSet, they have been able to make a significant impact in the fight against animal homelessness and suffering.

Their passion and dedication have helped them raise millions of dollars for animal welfare organizations, and they have been instrumental in passing legislation to protect animals in Houston. Their work in passing the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act in Texas is a testament to their commitment to animal welfare.

For more information on the special Houston movie premiere and to also meet the directors and cast and learn more, or donate, go to For the Animals movie. To learn about Houston PetSet and their work go to their website.