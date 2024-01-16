Washington, D.C. (KIAH) – Former president Donald Trump emerges victorious in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, marking the conclusion of the official opening chapter of the 2024 campaign. Iowans showed resilience in the face of frigid temperatures as they participated in the democratic process, casting their votes. Our Washington correspondent, Trevor Shirley, brings you live coverage from Des Moines with additional insights on this significant event.

