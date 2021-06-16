Former President Trump, Governor Abbott to visit Southern Border

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to reporters while hosting Texas Governor Greg Abbott about what his state has done to restart business during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Oval Office at the White House May 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. Abbott’s approval rating is 54% during the pandemic and Trump’s is 46%, according to a Nexstar Media Group/Emerson College poll released on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former President Donald Trump announced that he accepted Governor Greg Abbott’s invitation to visit the Southern Border by the end of the month.

“We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world,” Trump stated on a social media platform.

The former president added that he hopes his visit to the border will “shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation.”

Trump stated they plan to visit the Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30. No other information is available at this time.

On Tuesday, Abbott announced he will speak along with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Phelan regarding the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis.” Former President Donald Trump stated on a social media platform.