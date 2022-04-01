CY-FAIR, Texas (KIAH) A former Cy-Fair ISD teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Sarah Suggs used to work at Langham Creek High School where she was the boy’s English teacher. She’s now being held on a $40,000 bond

Charging documents say the boy’s parents uncovered disturbing text messages between their son and Suggs.

Cy-Fair ISD issues a statement about the situation:

As soon as the campus became aware of the serious allegation of an improper relationship between Sharah Suggs (a former staff member) and a student, Ms. Suggs was immediately removed from campus, placed on administrative leave, and law enforcement conducted a full investigation. Ms. Suggs resigned on January 10, 2022. Cy-Fair ISD Statement