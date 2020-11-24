Founders of Cool Dad host toy drive for deserving kids this Holiday Season

HOUSTON (CW39) 1 in 4 kids live without a father in their home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s why two cool dads, Kevin Barnett and Arvy Lim, came together to lend a helping hand to reduce this statistic by offering resources to kids who are “fatherless.”

Now through Nov. 30, Cool Dad is hosting a fundraiser called “Color Box” to give back to underserved youth in the Houston area by donating Christmas presents such as toys, clothing and electronics. The gifts will be gift wrapped by members with Cool Dad then donated to children at the Allen Parkway Boys & Girls Club.

