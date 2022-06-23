PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Pearland, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.
Celebration of Freedom
The City of Pearland will celebrate the country’s birthday at Independence Park with live music, activities and and a fireworks display. All FREE to the public and all you need is a wristband that is required to ride the event attractions at Celebration of Freedom. Wristbands cost $5.
Fireworks Safety Rules
Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.
- Always read and follow label directions.
- Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!
- Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.
- Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.
- Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).
- Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)
- The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.
- Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.
- Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.
- Trailer drops for Trump documentary that had footage subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
- FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge
- Blue Bell reveals a new flavor for summertime
- Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling
- Would you pass the ‘one-legged’ test? Study shows increased risk of death for those who can’t
- ‘I’m not bitter:’ ‘Black Widow’ speaks after judge clears her name in infamous Las Vegas murder
- Who is Mike Hernandez? Lieutenant becomes interim Uvalde school police chief
- Houston YouTuber who scammed investors sentenced to 5 years in prison