PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Pearland, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.

Celebration of Freedom

The City of Pearland will celebrate the country’s birthday at Independence Park with live music, activities and and a fireworks display. All FREE to the public and all you need is a wristband that is required to ride the event attractions at Celebration of Freedom. Wristbands cost $5.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

  • Always read and follow label directions.
  • Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!
  • Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.
  • Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.
  • Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).
  • Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)
  • The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.
  • Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.
  • Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.