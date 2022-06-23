PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Pearland, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.

Celebration of Freedom

The City of Pearland will celebrate the country’s birthday at Independence Park with live music, activities and and a fireworks display. All FREE to the public and all you need is a wristband that is required to ride the event attractions at Celebration of Freedom. Wristbands cost $5.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.