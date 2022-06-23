HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re in Houston, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks or check out some events, there are several opportunities to enjoy some holiday fun.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL

At the Railway Heights Market on Sunday July 3, a FREE event includes live music, food including BBQ and crawfish and roasted pig pop-ups will be featured. A kids’ area and 70 vendors to stroll all day long will also be there. Check out the Independence Day Festival at Railway Heights Market from 2pm to 10pm on the 3rd. It’s located at Railway Heights, 8200 Washington Avenue.

4TH OF JULY BRUNCH

The 4th of July Brunch at B.B. Lemon is your chance to enjoy a fabulous brunch and cocktails including Wagyu burgers, hot dogs, and of course a LIVE DJ to rock the house. Get there between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m..

CELEBRATION AT BAYOU BEND COLLECTIONS AND GARDENS

The Fourth of July Celebration at Bayou Bend Collections & Gardens is a FREE event and a chance to salute America in style. Enjoy LIVE performers, crafts, activities, and refreshments from 1-5 p.m..

The BIGGIE is FREEDOM OVER TEXAS

Probably the most popular event in Houston for the 4th of July is Freedom Over Texas & Fireworks at Eleanor Tinsley Park| Independence Day, July 4. It will feature local, regional, and national talent topped off with a “Texas-sized” (and probably shaped) fireworks finale to the beat of music over Eleanor Tinsley Park. LIVE music is not all you can expect though! Johnson Space Center brings an exclusive unique Space City Experience that includes the chance to meet real NASA astronauts! Enjoy robotic demonstrations. You can also gear up for a cool virtual reality field trip to the International Space Station (ISS), and so much more. Tickets are $10; FREE ages 5 and under. Be there between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m..

FIREWORKS BOAT TOUR

For $125, you can enjoy the Bubbles & Fireworks Boat Tour at Allen’s Landing in Buffalo Bayou this Independence Day, July 4. The BBP’s pontoon boat is ready for you to jump aboard for a fun and perfect view of Downtown Houston’s spectacular fireworks show. while floating and sipping bubbly, beer, wine, and light bites. Again, it’s $125 per person and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Independence Day Fireworks

CityCentre in west Houston along I-10 near the Beltway, will host an evening of fireworks entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m.. Enjoy a brief 10-minute firework display starting at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.