NASSAU BAY, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Nassau Bay, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.

City-Wide Water Fight

The City of Nassau Bay will celebrate Independence Day with several activities held throughout the city. Festivities will kick off with a city-wide water fight. The city-soaker will be held from 12:00 noon till 2:00 p.m. Celebrations will continue at 5:00 p.m. at David Braun Park, where live performances and a pie contest will be held.

Honoring Veterans Parade

Following the FREE city-wide water fight will be the annual parade honoring Nassau Bay area veterans. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. with more at 9:00 p.m.. The festivities will be end with a fireworks show over Lake Nassau. The event is located at David Braun Park at 18900 Upper Bay Road.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.