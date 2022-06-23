TEXAS CITY, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Texas City, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there is one event you shouldn’t miss that the whole family can enjoy.

The Independence Day Concert & Fireworks at Bay Street Park this Independence Day, July 4 is FREE. Texas City salutes patriotism with live music and a big display of explosive fireworks to wrap up the holiday at Bay Street Park. Be there at 7 p.m..

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.