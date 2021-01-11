Free 6-week course entrepreneurs

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you a contractor looking to do business with the City of Houston and other governmental agencies? There’s a free 6-week course presented by the Office of Business Opportunity and Level 3 Corporation for you.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Classes will take place virtually from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16. Advanced registration is required, and completion of all modules is recommended to receive the full benefit of the program. Space is limited and registration closes on Jan. 11.

Each module will cover:

Effective Bid Opportunity Review Strategies

Determination of a Commercially Useful Function

Typical Contract Award Processes

Understanding Government Procurement Methods

Contractor Responsibility Determination

Post Award Best Practices

To register for the Procurement Basics for Contractors Course, click here. To see a information session about the course on Facebook, click here.