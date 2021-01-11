HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you a contractor looking to do business with the City of Houston and other governmental agencies? There’s a free 6-week course presented by the Office of Business Opportunity and Level 3 Corporation for you.
Classes will take place virtually from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16. Advanced registration is required, and completion of all modules is recommended to receive the full benefit of the program. Space is limited and registration closes on Jan. 11.
Each module will cover:
- Effective Bid Opportunity Review Strategies
- Determination of a Commercially Useful Function
- Typical Contract Award Processes
- Understanding Government Procurement Methods
- Contractor Responsibility Determination
- Post Award Best Practices
To register for the Procurement Basics for Contractors Course, click here. To see a information session about the course on Facebook, click here.
- Newsfeed Now: House asks VP Pence to invoke 25th Amendment, woman donates $17K to help pay utility bills
- Free 6-week course entrepreneurs
- New mini murals bring awareness to Human Trafficking
- ‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
- Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business