To develop educational programs, and have an ultimate goal to also help prevent future genocides

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s a day marked with sadness and joy. It’s a day where those who lost everything, including their lives, are remembered and never forgotten. And on Friday, January 27, Houston and the world will once again honor the victims of the holocaust.

The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. That’s why the Holocaust Museum of Houston is opening its doors for free , to share this moment in time, with the world, so no one will forget.

On the morning of 27 January 1945 the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps still held some 7,000 prisoners. Over a million people deported to Auschwitz perished there. It is estimated that six million Jews were exterminated in the death camps.

The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 60/7 established the Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme, and also designated the 27th of January as an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. It’s observed with ceremonies and activities at United Nations Headquarters in New York and at United Nations offices around the world.

Holocaust Museums around the world, like here in Houston, make it a point to provide access to the public to learn about the Holocaust and educate children and adults alike about a portion of history, that should always be remembered.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Holocaust Museum Houston

Visit the Holocaust Museum Houston as they offer free admission for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The museum, like many others, are making available teaching materials for raising pupil awareness of those dark times and exploring the topics of genocide and crimes against humanity, in order to promote prevention, understanding, tolerance, and friendship between nations, races and religions.

On this annual day of commemoration, by honoring the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs, and have an ultimate goal to also help prevent future genocides.

To get your FREE Tickets to the Museum visit:

Holocaust Museum Houston

Lester and Sue Smith Campus

5401 Caroline

Houston, TX 77004

(713) 942-8000

Fax: (713) 527-1652

Holocaust Museum Houston or info@hmh.org