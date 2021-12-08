MINI USA is sponsoring all adoption fees at Best Friends locations over the weekend as an incentive to help more people become new pet adopters.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — MINI USA and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering the weekend of Dec. 10 to 12, with no-cost adoptions at Best Friends locations across the country, including Best Friends in Houston.

Best Friends will be open this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for potential adopters to meet pets in person at the 901 Pinemont Avenue location in Houston. Virtual appointments are also available throughout the weekend.

“Whatever life has in store, having a pet makes everything better. Pets provide constant companionship while drastically reducing stress, which many of us can really appreciate these days.” Julie Castle, CEO at Best Friends Animal Society

While adoptions were up the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last six months have proven challenging for animal shelters. Intake has been higher, staffing has decreased, and adoptions have dropped, resulting in overcrowded shelters and thousands of pets waiting longer than usual for homes.