FREE: Astros Tickets when you donate to emergency supply drive at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Astros are doing their part to help residents in Louisiana recover after Hurricane Ida. And the public is being invited to help out too.

Today, September 1 and Tomorrow. September 2, you can stop by Minute Maid Park and donate supplies.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Astros Foundation will host the Louisiana Relief Supply Drives from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Minute Maid Park on both of these days. The emergency items donated will be transported by Crane Worldwide and will go directly to the communities in Louisiana that are impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The drive will accept bottled water, bug spray, brooms, garbage bags, mops, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent and bleach, as well as hygiene products (toothpaste, shampoo, soap). Baby products, such as diapers and wipes, all paper products, plastic cutlery, and pet food, will also be accepted. Donations are being accepted curb side on Crawford Street, at the Union Station entrance.

As a thank you from the Astros, two complimentary tickets to the September 6th Astros game vs. the Seattle Mariners will be given away for each donation (two tickets per vehicle, while supplies last).