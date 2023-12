HOUSTON (KIAH) — Have you ever wanted to learn how to line dance to country music? Now’s your chance! The best part: It’s FREE!

The LGBTQ+ honky tonk in Spring Branch called Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon will get your in the New Year’s spirit! Lean how to dance to songs like “Back on Texas Time” and “More Dessert” in a free line dancing class. 7:30 p.m. every Thursday night.