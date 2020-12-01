Free COVID-19 testing at Harris County Public Health

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re considering getting tested for COVID-19 because you celebrated Thanksgiving with extended family and friends, you should wait about 5 days after Turkey day.

It takes that long after exposure for there to be enough virus in your body for the test to detect. You should get tested even if you don’t have symptoms — 40% of infected people don’t have any.

Testing at Harris County Public Health sites is always free. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Mobile locations are listed below:

Parkway Baptist Church, 12818 Tidwell Rd, Houston, YX 77044

M.O. Campbell Education Center, 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 (Opens Mon-Fri 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Sat (12/5) 10 a.m. -3 p.m.)

Pirates Bay Waterpark, 5300 East Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Memorial Drive Lutheran Church, 12211 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Trader’s Village, 7979 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77041 (Open Mon-Fri, through Dec. 4)

Planet Ford Stadium, 23802 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77373 (Open Mon-Fri, through Dec. 3)

Grayson Community Center, 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015

Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064 (Open Only Dec 5.)