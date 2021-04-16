FREE Cyber Safe Parenting Class in League City this Saturday

LEAGUE CITY, TX (CW39) League City officials are offering parents a free cyber training class Saturday, April 17th.

League City Police Department officers involved with the Houston Metro Division of ICAC—Internet Crimes Against Children—along with representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are partnering to host a “Cyber Safe Parenting 101” class this Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 West Walker Street.

Whether your child is 5, 10, or 16—the dangers of social media, chat rooms, and online gaming platforms are real. Parents and caregivers in the Bay Area are invited to attend this free, in-person class to hear from the experts about how to protect their child from the dangers of online predators.

During the one-hour class, parents and caregivers will learn:

The most common apps, games, and social media kids are using

How predators can use these platforms to lure children and teens

Signs that your child may be a victim

• Tracking and monitoring your child’s cyber activity

Sexting and sextortion

How to start a conversation with you children about online safety