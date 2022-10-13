HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Halloween season and this weekend there is an event for you and the family to take part in.

Honoring our Loved Ones: Día De Los Muertos at Holocaust Museum Houston is a FREE event if you RSVP.

This is the second annual Día De Los Muertos Community Workshop that gives goers a chance to find out how to create an altar with Indigenous and Christian elements, Make a shadow box dedicated to a deceased loved one, and making paper flowers out of tissue paper or corn husk to go on the altar at the museum or to take home.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday.