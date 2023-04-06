Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

HOUSTON (KIAH) FREE is always the best price in town and this weekend is your chance! It’s Easter weekend in Houston with so many egg hunts and events around town, it’s also time to get that traditional photo with the Easter Bunny. We know where you can get one for FREE!

If you want to get pictures with the Easter Bunny this weekend, you can enjoy a festive 3 course brunch in downtown Houston too. “Brunch with the Bunny at Brennan’s” begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m. this Friday afternoon April 7th.

All ages you’re welcome. The location is Brennan’s of Houston. The phone number is 713-522-9711 if you’d like to make a reservation. That’s always recommended. The address is 3300 Smith Street in downtown Houston, Texas. The zip code is 77006.

Something to note for those taking Easter Bunny photos at Brennan’s. There will be a green screen for the photos so it’s recommended that you wear something other than green.