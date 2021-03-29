FREE Easter Bunny photos in League City

HOUSTON (CW39) Cabela’s in League City invites families to celebrate Spring by offering free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations.

Families who make a free advanced reservation can receive a free studio-quality 4×6 color photo, with the option to upgrade to a series of photo packages.

Photo hours :

Friday, April 2 – 11 AM – 6PM

Saturday, April 3 – 11AM – 6PM

Sunday, April 4 – 10:30AM – 3PM

Free advance digital reservations are required for all participants and can be made online at cabelas.com/easter.

Additional health measures will be in place for everyone’s safety:

Temperature screenings prior to entry

Physical distancing between families

Contactless experience with physical barrier in place

Face coverings worn by team members, with customer requirements based on local guidelines