Free eviction assistance – new program could help renters facing eviction

HOUSTON (CW39) Constable Alan Rosen and partners will unveil an Eviction Assistance Program designed to create meaningful resources to help people facing eviction navigate pandemic eviction challenges.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Mobile Command post will be in use at 1215 Pinemont Dr. & Ella with leaders from the South Texas College of Law Houston, the Eviction Defense Coalition and the Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation.

The constables office is encouraging renters who have questions about evictions to come and visit with legal experts at this location. No appointment is necessary. This area has been selected generally because people living in zip code 77088 have seen the highest rate of Coronavirus positivity across the greater Houston area.

When:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

9am-1pm

Where:

1215 Pinemont Drive (and Ella)



For more information on assistance, the public can contact Precinct One Chief of Staff Erica Davis at (832) 286-3876.