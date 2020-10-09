HOUSTON (CW39) Constable Alan Rosen and partners will unveil an Eviction Assistance Program designed to create meaningful resources to help people facing eviction navigate pandemic eviction challenges.
The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Mobile Command post will be in use at 1215 Pinemont Dr. & Ella with leaders from the South Texas College of Law Houston, the Eviction Defense Coalition and the Harris County Constable Precinct One Foundation.
The constables office is encouraging renters who have questions about evictions to come and visit with legal experts at this location. No appointment is necessary. This area has been selected generally because people living in zip code 77088 have seen the highest rate of Coronavirus positivity across the greater Houston area.
When:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
9am-1pm
Where:
1215 Pinemont Drive (and Ella)
For more information on assistance, the public can contact Precinct One Chief of Staff Erica Davis at (832) 286-3876.
- Free eviction assistance – new program could help renters facing eviction
- Trump to be medically evaluated on live TV, Fox News says
- Stimulus checks: McConnell says stimulus package ‘unlikely in the next three weeks’
- Security guard goes on a wild ride in the back of his own pickup
- Live look: Major Hurricane Delta to make landfall Friday night