Free Eviction Assistance

HOUSTON (CW39) Some Residents are still in fear of losing the roof over their head, in the middle of this pandemic. Now Harris County Precinct One is stepping up to the plate, to help.

Precinct One’s Constable Mobile Command Post is partnering with the South Texas College of Law Houston and the Eviction Defense Coalition , to help people facing eviction, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Free Legal Advice and other resources will be provided, at this eviction assistance program, and no appointment is necessary.

It takes place Wednesday, October 14, from 9am to 1pm at 1215 Pinemont Drive (and Ella) in the 77088 Zip Code. This area has seen on of the highest Covid-19 Positivity Rates across the Greater Houston Area.

For more information on assistance, the public can contact Precinct One Chief of Staff Erica Davis at (832) 286-3876.