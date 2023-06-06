Food Box distribution is open to the community and welcomes anyone in need while supplies last

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Salvation Army of Greater Houston wants to help those in need this summer, by hosting an event that’s providing non-perishable food boxes for those in need.

The event will take place Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. until noon, or until the boxes run out. It will be first come, first served at the Salvation Army’s Multipurpose Distribution Center located at 4026 Interwood North Parkway in Houston.

The food boxes will help many families provide meals to their family during the long, hot summer, when children do not have access to school meals. CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Major Rob Webb with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston about the food distribution event and other services the Salvation Army will be providing this summer.

This Food Box distribution is open to the community and welcomes anyone in need while supplies last. Attendees should remain in their vehicles as they drive through to receive their food box. There will be volunteers who will place the boxes in each car.

“So many families are feeling the effects of inflation this year, we are hoping the food boxes will provide some relief especially when children will be home during summer,” says Major Rob Webb. Various volunteer groups will be participating in preparing the food boxes and helping with distribution.