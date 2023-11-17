Help relieve the pressure from Thanksgiving by getting food for those in need

HOUSTON (CW39) — Many families are struggling to put food on the table. And this Thanksgiving, many people won’t have a enough for a Thanksgiving meal. That’s why “Bread of Life” is offering FREE food and cleaning supplies to help those in need.

This Saturday, they will give out these items, first come first serve, to anyone who stops by. From side items like green beans, corn, yams, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, to turkey and even cleaning supplies, they will be distributed for anyone who stops by .

“Bread for LIfe, Inc.”

2019 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

Hours of Distribution: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Reminder, you may want to come early to get in line. Some people even arriving the night before to get in line.

For more information, go to their website- Bread for Life to help you out!