HOUSTON (CW39) With the cost of food and much needed staples for all families going up, many are struggling just to put food on the table. That’s why one local organization is trying to help.

This Saturday, June 18, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food fair! It will begin distributing food from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m.

This distribution is open to the public, with enough food to serve an estimated 1,000 families. Fresh fruit and vegetables, along with non-perishable foods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis as long as supplies last.

This is a drive-thru only event and recipients should remain in their vehicles at all times. Recipients should also bring photo identification. If you would like to help with this event there are several volunteer opportunities available. For more information about volunteering, visit www.namonline.org/volunteer or email volunteer@namonline.org.

Families receiving groceries at this event are also invited to shop at NAM s Resale Sidewalk Sale, located in the red brick building located behind NAM`s main building. Shoppers will find clothing priced at $1-2, and household items as low as 2 for $1.



Northwest Assistance Ministries: A non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.