HOUSTON (KIAH) — During a 7-mile bike ride, participants will be able to ride through community parks, refineries, industrial zones, dredge sites and community air monitor locations throughout Galena Park and Jacinto City for an air quality assessment. The assessment is called, ‘Sampling the City’ and will be conducted by Air Alliance Houston.

The data gathered will be analyzed and shared with community leaders, partners and residents by Air Alliance Houston. Young children will also be able to join the bike ride at a shorter distance.

‘Sampling the City’ will bring the air quality data and education to the community. Local communities will be able to learn about the air in their area and be able to take part in the steps to make it better. Galena Park/Jacinto City Community members will lead the ride to show support for environmentally sustainable practices to make the outdoors a clean, safe environment. Constable Jerry Garcia Precinct 2 and The City of Jacinto City.

Here’s how you can participate:

FREE Registration for riders here: Register

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Starting at the Galena Park Resource & Training Center- 1721 16th St.

Riders must provide their own bicycles-motorized cycles are not allowed except for e-bikes

Helmets are required-a limited amount of free helmets will be available onsite