Free “hands-on” driving clinic for teens stops in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A free clinic is coming to Houston to help young drivers improve their skills on the road. Ford Driving Skills for Life Stops will be at the NRG Stadium from Oct. 2nd – 3rd and will feature 2 sessions. Session 1 runs from 7:30 a.m. until noon and Session 2 run from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This hands-free driving training will address key issues and critical factors that influence vehicle crashes. Those factors include :

Hazard recognition vehicle handling

Speed and space management

Distracted driving

Impaired driving

Newly licensed drivers or teens with a valid learner’s permit or license can participate in the free program and parent/guardians are encouraged to participate. Registration is required and is now open at https://www.drivingskillsforlife.com/training/hands-on-training.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life is a part of an eight-city U.S. tour, that teaches teen drivers the necessary skills for safe driving beyond what they learn in traditional driver education programs. Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old, according to the NHTSA, and in 2019, 2,042 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. In Texas, drivers ages 15-20 were involved in 2,151 fatal crashes over the past five years (2015-2019) according to NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Since its start in 2013, the Ford Driving Skills for Life has provided free, advanced driver education to 1.25 million newly licensed teen drivers in all 50 states and 46 countries worldwide.