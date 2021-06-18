FREE! Harris Co. Pets waives adoption fees this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – In the last few months Harris County Pets has seen a sharp increase in its animal population and has now ran out of run to comfortably house all pets. HCP is extending its adoption special through Sunday, June 20. HCP is waiving all adoption fees for all available cats and dogs. All pets adopted at HCP are spayed/neutered, get age-appropriate vaccinations, are microchipped and get their Harris County pet license for one year.

You can find a furry friend at Harris County Pets at 612 Canino Road in Houston.

WHEN: Today through Sunday, June 20, 2021

Adoption hours:

Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. 4 p.m.

All adoption appointments must be made by calling (281) 999-3191, or clicking on the Qless appointment link on their website.