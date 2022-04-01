HOUSTON (KIAH) — No plans this weekend? How about a FREE outdoor, family-friendly street painting festival showcasing inspired chalk artists of all abilities and ages.

It’s back! The Institute for Spirituality and Health has become the new beneficiary of Via Colori Houston, welcoming the community to enjoy a weekend of fun, connecting through art and creativity.

Join the fun!

Saturday April 2, 9 AM – 7 PM | Sunday April 3, 9 AM – 5 PM

POST HTX | 401 Franklin Street, Houston Texas 77201

Parking Available | Ride-Share Encouraged

Admission FREE | $10 Suggested Donation

Food & Drinks

Food and beverages are provided by the vendors at POST HTX in its curated food hall

Via Colori Houston is a free street painting chalk art festival that is sure to appeal to artists and kids of all ages. The re-imagined festival will feature the popular Via Bambini, a new focus on Youth Artists, and a Kids Zone welcoming the community to celebrate art and well-being.

The focal point of the festival is to showcase artists of all levels as they create chalk art pieces inspired by and in support of the mission of The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center. Featured artist categories include Youth Art Mentor, Sponsor Features, 3-D Feature, Art Partner Feature, and Mission Feature.

This event is designed to raise awareness and funds to benefit The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center. All proceeds from Via Colori Houston will directly support The Institute’s extensive offering of programs, education, and research targeting health and medical professionals as well as the public at large, including support of at-risk populations and essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, and all who are the fabric of our community.

Meteorologist Star Harvey went to preview the event. Here’s a look below: