HOUSTON (CW39) Beat the summer heat with Central Market’s creamy craft ice cream! The gourmet grocer will host an Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, highlighting the flavors of Central Market’s small-batch ice cream and tasty treats.

Shoppers are invited to visit vendor demo stations throughout the store, as well as take advantage of 25% off all ice cream and novelties and 20% off all cones and toppings from July 6 through July 12.

Some new additions include Knipschildt sauces, The Konery cones and Let’s Do Organic Cones.

A few ice cream highlights include:

Central Market, Central Market’s craft ice cream has a high level of butter fat, making it a richly flavored and dense product with creative flavors like goat cheese and honey and sweet corn and blackberry jam.

High Point Creamery, produced by a husband-and-wife team in Colorado, they create small-batch ice cream using organic cream and homemade swirls, with flavors like basil blackberry swirl.

Eiskaffee, made in Colorado, this German/European style is produced using local cream and homemade inclusions. Eiskaffee is a traditionally German treat made from coffee and ice cream.

Noona’s, In Korean, “Noona” means big sister. Hannah Bae, Noona’s founder, is a proud sister and pastry chef who saw the need for more diverse ice cream flavors in the market. All ingredients are from humane and sustainable sources.

Ample Hills Creamery, produced in Brooklyn, NY, began as a small pushcart operation in Prospect Park. They’re known for their rich and creamy fun flavors and mix-ins!

Additional featured novelties Mei Boba Tea Bars, produced in Taiwan from brown sugar ice cream and tapioca pearls. Another is Cool Jacks Ice Cream Sandwiches, that are handmade in Michigan using small-batch ice cream and homemade cookies. In addition, Mikawaya Mochi, producing fine Japanese pastries and desserts since 1910. The mochi dough is produced from a secret family recipe.

Featured Ice Cream Social demo stations include:

Milkshake stations

Vietnamese coffee with ice cream

Breakfast ice cream

Root beer/soda floats

Ice cream sandwich station

Ice cream choco-tacos

Frozen hot chocolate

Churro ice cream bowls

The Ice Cream Social is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, from 2 – 4 p.m.. The Ice cream and novelty sale runs July 6 – 12 at the following locations…

All Central Market store locations in Texas:

Central Market-Austin North Lamar, 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78756

4001 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78756 Central Market-Austin Westgate, 4477 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78745

4477 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78745 Central Market-Dallas Lovers Lane , 5759 E. Lovers Ln., Dallas, 75206

, 5759 E. Lovers Ln., Dallas, 75206 Central Market-Dallas Midway, 4349 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, 75220

4349 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, 75220 Central Market-Preston Royal, 10720 Preston Rd., Dallas 75230

10720 Preston Rd., Dallas 75230 Central Market-Fort Worth , 4651 West Fwy., Fort Worth, 76107

, 4651 West Fwy., Fort Worth, 76107 Central Market-Houston, 3815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 77027

3815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, 77027 Central Market-Plano , 320 Coit Rd., Plano, 75075

, 320 Coit Rd., Plano, 75075 Central Market-San Antonio, 4821 Broadway St., San Antonio, 78209

4821 Broadway St., San Antonio, 78209 Central Market-Southlake, 1425 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 76092