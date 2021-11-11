Veterans Day activities and FREE giveaways

HOUSTON (KIAH) – November 11th is a day dedicated to honoring those who serve our country. To show appreciation, there are several activities and fee opportunities for veterans.

This Saturday and Sunday, the museum will host a free flight simulator and a Spitfire Hangar talk.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be a special presentation, “The Nurses of Pearl Harbor,” along with the museum’s exhibit, “Infamy,” which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The “Infamy” exhibit is a 31-foot long, eight-panel photo exhibit from the national WWII museum, which tells the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

General admission for everyone else is only five dollars every Thursday. So, everyone is encouraged to bring their whole family.

On the other hand, several businesses across the Houston Area have “free” items and opportunities for those who are actively serving or retired military veterans.

The Houston Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions to military personnel on Veterans Day

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is honoring the nation’s heroes with a free signature dish. The award-winning steakhouse is thanking America’s heroes by giving away one complimentary dinner pork chop to active or former military members. However, they must be accompanied by a guest that purchases a dinner entrée while dining in. This is typically a $45 meal. It’s only valid with proof of ID.

The health museum photo exhibit spotlights veterans after military life. The Veterans Vision Project is a photography exhibit that captures the diversity of veterans and their experiences.

Lastly, Denny’s will be taking its mobile relief diner on the company’s second annual “Heroes Tour” to deliver free, hot meals to veterans and active military.