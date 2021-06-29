Free legal clinics for low income veterans returning soon

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Bar Association and the Houston Volunteer Lawyers announced the return of free legal clinics for veterans at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. If you would like to attend the clinic you must pre-register first, no walk-ins will be allowed.

The next in-person legal clinic is Friday, July 9, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., but prequalification is required—no walk-ins.

The Veterans Legal Initiative is a program that offers free legal advice and legal representation to low-income veterans. Legal clinics are held every Friday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Participants may still request remote consultations over the phone.

Apply online at to www.legalhelphouston.org or call (713) 228-0735. Applications can be submitted online or requested by telephone. Legal issues may include family law, consumer, wills & probate, property, tax, disability and veterans’ benefits, as well as other civil legal problems or questions. Qualifying Veterans receive one-on-one legal advice and counsel and will be screened for additional free legal representation. Clinic open to all low-income U.S. Veterans and spouses of deceased veterans in Harris and surrounding counties. ​

More than 400 attorneys have volunteered to assist with the Veterans’ Legal Initiative. This program is supported by grants from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, the Houston Bar Foundation and the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. To date, the program has served over 20,000 veterans with advice and counsel and/or legal representation.

For more information, visit to www.legalhelphouston.org.