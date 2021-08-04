Free meals available for all Spring ISD students during 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) For the 2021-2022 school year, all Spring ISD students will be offered breakfast and lunch at no cost, every school day. The district is able to offer free meals due to the recent guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no charge for this school year.

Free and Reduced Meal Applications: The School for International Studies at Bammel

All students enrolled in grades pre-K through 3rd grade at the School for International Studies at Bammel will be offered free meals for the 2021-2022 school year. However, because this is a new school, students enrolled at this campus are encouraged to submit a free and reduced meal application.

The Spring ISD Child Nutrition Department will process applications to ensure student eligibility carries over for the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year. The online free and reduced meal application may be completed at www.schoolcafe.com.

Students Enrolled in All Other Spring ISD Schools

The free and reduced meal application is not necessary for students attending other Spring ISD schools.

For more information, call 281-891-6445 or visit the Spring ISD Child Nutrition site.

Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs).

Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

