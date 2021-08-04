Free meals available for all Spring ISD students during 2021-2022 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) For the 2021-2022 school year, all Spring ISD students will be offered breakfast and lunch at no cost, every school day. The district is able to offer free meals due to the recent guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no charge for this school year.

Free and Reduced Meal Applications: The School for International Studies at Bammel

All students enrolled in grades pre-K through 3rd grade at the School for International Studies at Bammel will be offered free meals for the 2021-2022 school year. However, because this is a new school, students enrolled at this campus are encouraged to submit a free and reduced meal application.

The Spring ISD Child Nutrition Department will process applications to ensure student eligibility carries over for the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year. The online free and reduced meal application may be completed at www.schoolcafe.com.

Students Enrolled in All Other Spring ISD Schools

The free and reduced meal application is not necessary for students attending other Spring ISD schools.

For more information, call 281-891-6445 or visit the Spring ISD Child Nutrition site.

