FREE New Years Eve Rides

HOUSTON (CW39) — 3…2…1… Happy New Year!!!! What happens next could be a life or death decision. So to to help more people get home safely from their NYE celebrations CW39’s Shannon Lanier spoke with TxDOT about offering 3000 people a $10 discount code with Lyft.

Sutliff & Stout Injury & Accident Law Firm is also stepping in to offer free rides tonight. They say “All you have to do is make the right choice to take a taxi or use a ride sharing service to get home if you’ve been drinking, pay for it up front, and we’ll reimburse you for it via PayPal.” For more details click here.

METRO is also offering FREE rides on their busses, METRORails and METROLift. Click HERE for more details.