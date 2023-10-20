HOUSTON (KIAH) — This weekend is PinkFest, an annual event hosted by Jump for the Rose at Skydive Spaceland Houston! The event features tandem skydives, music, prizes and more to raise money for The Rose, the largest nonprofit breast cancer clinic in Houston. The event is FREE to the public and open to everyone to watch the skydivers and participate in the fun. Enjoy a fun event will feature tandem skydiving, music, raffle prizes and speeches from board members of The Rose.

Event details

WHEN: Oct. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST

WHERE: Skydive Spaceland Houston – 16111 FM 521 Rd, Rosharon, TX 77583

The Rose’s mission is to reduce deaths from breast cancer through screening and access to treatment regardless of the ability to pay. The tandem skydives taking place this weekend will support this goal, with $50 from each tandem being donated to the nonprofit.