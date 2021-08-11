FREE: School supplies, backpacks, food and more at the “Back to School Mega Fest”

HOUSTON (CW39) Mark your calendar! Free items to get you ready for school or help your kids heading to school already, keep them on the right foot! The 2nd Annual “Back to School Mega Fest” is taking place this Friday, August 13th, at Houston Community College. Sponsored by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, HCC and State Representative Ron Reynolds, this one day, 3 hour event wants to help the entire community and get them on the right foot for the new school year.

Students will receive free school supplies, haircuts, Covid-19 testing, Immunizations, and backpacks,. athletic physical vouchers, free PPE, and free Personal Hygiene Supplies.

There will also be free giveaways and raffle tickets, from git cards, a tv and more. And if you need clothes, apparel vendors will also be on site too! So join all the fun, this Friday, August 13th starting at 5:30pm TO 8:00pm, at Houston Community College, 10041 Cash Rd in Stafford. To register, visit here.

REMINDER: **This is a first come, first serve while supplies last** Social and Physical distancing requirements will be observed. All attendees must wear a mask. Safety comes first.