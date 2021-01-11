FREE Smart utility check-up program

HOUSTON (CW39) – Commercial buildings in Houston can join the Smart Utility Check-Up Program. The free program is designed to improve water and utility efficiency within the commercial sector. Participants will get monthly water, electricity and gas utility assessments from Imperial Utilities & Sustainability, Inc. The data analysis breaks down the cost and consumption patterns. Businesses will also receive recommendations on how to save money on their utilities and rebate assistance.

To participate in the Smart Utility Check-Up Program, the building must be a Houston Water Customer, fully operational for 2 years and maintain a 75% building occupancy. Applicants with a central plant that services multiple buildings & customers can not apply.

The Smart Utility Check-Up Program is limited, and it closes January 31, 2021. Anyone interested in the program can apply here.