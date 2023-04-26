(HOUSTON/CW39) If you’re dying to go the XLF Houston Roughnecks South Division Championship game this weekend or you’ve never been to an XFL game, and wondering why so many are excited to go, this is your chance! And, you could go for free!

All this week, the Houston Roughnecks have been holding the “H-Town Proud” Scavenger Hunt! A few CW39 employees even jumped in to take part too! Watch…

All you have to do is go to the Roughnecks social media pages. Each morning, around 10 a.m., players, coaches and personnel post a clue, to an iconic location in Houston. You have two hours to figure out the clue and get to the location. Then anyone at the location of the clue, at 12 p.m. gets two free tickets to the South Division Championship game, a Roughnecks hat, T-shirt and backpack, to call your own! The big game is this Saturday, 6 p.m, at TDECU Stadium, on the University of Houston campus.

You have three more chances to get those tickets by playing this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to win. For more information, go to the Houston Roughnecks Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages! Good luck and have fun!