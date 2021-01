HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston is about to get prettier one tree at a time and you can help. The “Trees For Houston” non-profit is giving away 500 trees for FREE. Anyone can take one home, you just have to promise to plant it and care for it. To learn more about the event that is happening Saturday, January 9th from 10am-1pm CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to the organizations tree farm.

So what do you do with the free tree when you get it home? Watch this clip…